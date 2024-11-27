Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AMADY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. 31,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

