Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AMADY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. 31,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amadeus IT Group

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.