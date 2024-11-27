Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Amarin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 1,913,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.92.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amarin
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.