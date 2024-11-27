American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

