American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AEO opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 865,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $16,861,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

