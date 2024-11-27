American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.