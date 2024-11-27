Amerigo Resources Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

TSE:ARG remained flat at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.70. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$61.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2850394 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

