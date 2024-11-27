Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.630 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.05.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $219.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.