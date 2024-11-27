Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $125.91

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

MTSI opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $2,470,353.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,924.32. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at $786,370,213.80. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,898 shares of company stock valued at $31,753,002. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

