Analyzing Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Brixmor Property Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 7.40 -$17.23 million N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.27 billion 7.18 $305.09 million $1.08 28.04

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Dividends

Profitability

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -0.03% -0.01% N/A Brixmor Property Group 25.81% 11.48% 3.81%

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Independence Realty Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Brixmor Property Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $29.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Independence Realty Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

