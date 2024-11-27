Anita M. Sands Sells 2,229 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $28.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,041.40. 964,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,012. The stock has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $955.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,072.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 31.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.