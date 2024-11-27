Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 181,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,357,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

About Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 132.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

