Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the period. Arch Resources comprises about 1.8% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arch Resources by 43.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

