Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 3689068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.69.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

