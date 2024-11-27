ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells $459,396.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Justin Chakma sold 32,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $459,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,924. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Chakma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Justin Chakma sold 25,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $359,750.00.

SPRY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 674,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 193,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

