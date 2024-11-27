Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

