Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.