Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $44,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 89.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $250.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -431.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.25 and a twelve month high of $254.04.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

