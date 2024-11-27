Associated Banc Corp Acquires Shares of 1,261 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

