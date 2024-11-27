Associated Banc Corp Takes $232,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 117,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 267.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

MMC stock opened at $232.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.28 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

