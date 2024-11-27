Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.12. 811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

