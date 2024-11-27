Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.290-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $317.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.59. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

