Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 490,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,461,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

