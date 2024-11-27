Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Short Interest Up 257.9% in November

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $810,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

