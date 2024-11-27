Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Raised by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $101.77.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

