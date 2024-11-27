Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,283 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $101.77.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

