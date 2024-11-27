Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ACWX stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

