AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.55 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AGT opened at GBX 241 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. AVI Global Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 202.50 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.15). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 858.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.69.

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 10,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($29,666.88). Also, insider June Jessop purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($17,800.13). 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

