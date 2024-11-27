Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

