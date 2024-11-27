Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,832 shares of company stock worth $15,346,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRT opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

