Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $724,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after buying an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,894,270. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

