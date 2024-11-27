Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
V stock opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.61 and a 1 year high of $314.50. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
