Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $959,600.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.70 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

