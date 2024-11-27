Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,326,000 after acquiring an additional 860,219 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,001,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,368,000 after purchasing an additional 780,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,914,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,801,000 after buying an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

