Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,502 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,324,000. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,147,000 after buying an additional 439,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.