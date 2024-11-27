Bank of Montreal Can Sells 604,715 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $80,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

