Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.69 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABX. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$3,409,485.40. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$144,645.87. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

