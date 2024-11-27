Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of (6.5%)-(4.5%) to ~$2.72-2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-2.070 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

