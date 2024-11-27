BayFirst Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

BayFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

BAFN stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.42.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.