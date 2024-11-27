BayFirst Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
BayFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
BayFirst Financial Stock Up 3.4 %
BAFN stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.42.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BayFirst Financial
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Essential Data Center Solutions Providers Riding the AI Boom
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Cheer or Market Fear: Navigating the Year-End Rally
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Gold vs. Silver: Profit Opportunities in the Widening Spread
Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.