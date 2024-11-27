Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,200 shares, an increase of 6,473.7% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of BCEKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

