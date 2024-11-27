Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,200 shares, an increase of 6,473.7% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Shares of BCEKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About Bear Creek Mining
