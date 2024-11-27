Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 140,799 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

