Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $427,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after acquiring an additional 502,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 246,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,200. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

