Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,347 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,393,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.