Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

H World Group Stock Down 5.9 %

H World Group stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

