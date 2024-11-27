Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Blackrock Silver Price Performance
BRC stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 3.19. Blackrock Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 3.14.
Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
