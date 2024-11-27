Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $759,347.04 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $759,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,415,854.92. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44.

Block Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SQ opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. SouthState Corp increased its position in Block by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 64.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.