Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 613.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.66, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,208. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,434,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

