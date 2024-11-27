Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 118.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.6 %

CCL opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

