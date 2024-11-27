Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $185.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

