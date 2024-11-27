Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,505 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $359,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $360.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

