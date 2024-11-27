Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 95,398 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 16.9 %

KSS opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

