BNP Paribas Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNP Paribas lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,489 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

